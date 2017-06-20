Milos Raonic's preparations for Wimbledon received a setback when he lost to No. 698-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) Tuesday in the first round of the Queen's grass-court tournament.

The third-seeded Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., was the runner-up at both Queen's and Wimbledon in 2016, losing in the final to Andy Murray both times.

Kokkinakis trailed 6-3 in the second-set tiebreaker but won on his third match point with a backhand winner into the corner.

"It's a big frustration," said Raonic, who failed to convert any of his nine break-point opportunities. "Obviously it would have been a lot easier scheduling everything if I was to be here and have many more matches ahead of me."

It was the first win over a top-10 opponent for the 21-year-old Australian, who has been ravaged by injury problems for the past 22 months. He only played one match in 2016 because of a shoulder problem, and has also missed most of this year because of injury.

"It's everything. It's huge for me," Kokkinakis said. "I've been out for so long."

Murray also upset

Top-ranked Andy Murray headed a list of high-profile departures in the first round at Queen's on Tuesday, with the Wimbledon champion losing to a player who found out he was competing only on the morning of the match.

Murray put in a sloppy and error-prone display in losing to 90th-ranked Jordan Thompson 7-6 (4), 6-2, joining Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic in getting eliminated on a day of shocks at the Wimbledon warmup event. They were the top three seeds.

Thompson, who lost in the final round of qualifying on Sunday, stepped up to play Murray following the withdrawal early Tuesday of Aljaz Bedene because of a wrist injury. Thompson played the match of his life — but was given a helping hand by the erratic Murray, the defending and five-time champion in west London.

The Australian sealed victory with an ace down the middle.

"Definitely the biggest win of my career," Thompson said. "I took each point at a time. I definitely didn't expect to be winning here in straight sets. I just wanted to enjoy myself."

"Yesterday, I was sitting around, hoping to be able to get a game," he added, "but there weren't too many matches yesterday. I was always coming in, trying to sign in, and here I am in the draw. I'm so lucky."

Wimbledon starts on July 3.