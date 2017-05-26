Milos Raonic fell to Czech Tomas Berdych 7-6(5), 7-6(2) in the semifinals of the Lyon Open Friday morning.
With the loss, Raonic is now 5-3 all-time against Berdych, who will move on to face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the finals.
Next up for Raonic is the French Open, where he drew the fifth seed and may have go through Rafael Nadal in a possible quarter-finals match.
His first match takes place Sunday against unseeded Belgian Steve Darcis.
Tsonga defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the other semifinal earlier in the day. It was their first time facing each other.
