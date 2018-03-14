Milos Raonic advances to 4th round at Indian Wells

Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, beating Joao Sousa of Portugal 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Raonic, seeded 32nd at the Masters 1,000 tournament and ranked 38th in the ATP standings, used his powerful serve to get past his unseeded opponent.

The Thornhill, Ont., product fired 12 aces to Sousa's seven and won 93 per cent of his first-service points.

Raonic was down 5-4 in the first set but battled back, breaking Sousa as he was serving for the set. He broke Sousa again for the 7-5 win.

Raonic was 4 for 11 in break-points and had 100 total winners throughout the match, which lasted two hours 12 minutes.

The 27-year-old right-hander made the finals of the BNP Paribas Open in 2016 before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Raonic is the last Canadian remaining in the singles draw. He defeated 17-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal in the third round.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was ousted in the second round.

Halep holding onto No. 1

Meanwhile, Simona Halep is on track to retain her No. 1 world ranking after defeating Wang Qiang of China 7-5, 6-1 in the fourth round.

Halep improved to 17-1 this year and needs only to reach the final to stay at the top. If not, Caroline Wozniacki, who beat Halep in the Australian Open final, could replace her if the Dane wins the title. Halep and Wozniacki are the only former Indian Wells winners left in the women's draw.

Next up for Halep is Petra Martic of Croatia, who beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Tuesday.

American teenager Amanda Anisimova's run of success ended in a 6-1, 7-6 (2) loss to No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Ken Flach dies

Ken Flach, who won four Grand Slam titles in men's doubles and two in mixed doubles, has died, according to the ATP World Tour and International Tennis Federation. He was 54.

The ATP World Tour announced Tuesday that Flach died Monday night in California after a brief illness.

In a posting on Facebook, Flach's widow, Christina, wrote: "The love of my life, Ken Flach, passed away after fighting pneumonia and septic."

Flach reached No. 1 in the men's doubles rankings and paired with Robert Seguso to form one of the world's top teams in the 1980s.

They won 28 titles together, including major championships at the U.S. Open in 1985 and Wimbledon in 1987 and 1988. Flach and Seguso also collected a gold medal for the United States at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Flach won the 1993 U.S. Open men's doubles title with Rick Leach.