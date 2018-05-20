Skip to Main Content
Milos Raonic announces he's withdrawing from French Open

Milos Raonic will not be playing in this year's French Open, announcing his withdrawal from next week's tourney at Roland Garros in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Canadian tweets that he will 'continue working hard' to get back on the court

CBC Sports
Canada's Milos Raonic, shown in this file photo from April of 2018, will not participate in this year's French Open. (Yann Coatsaliou/AFP/Getty Images)
The 27-year-old Canadian had previously withdrawn from the Rome Open, citing a right knee injury, and says in his statement that he needs to "to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court."

The Thornhill, Ont., native's last match came on May 10 against fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who beat Raonic in the third round of the Madrid Open 6-4, 6-4.

Shapovalov also took Raonic's spot as the ATP Tour's top Canadian men's player with that victory.

