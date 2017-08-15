Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the Western & Southern tennis tournament with a left wrist injury, leaving the Masters 1000 event with only three of the top-10 players on the ATP Tour.
"My wrist injury has not healed," Raonic said in a statement posted on the event's Twitter feed. "I always play well in Cincinnati and will miss the great fans."
Raonic lost 6-4, 6-4 to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the second round of last week's Rogers Cup in Montreal, saying after the match that the wrist injury had flared up.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., is ranked 10th on the ATP Tour. The talented player has been dogged by multiple injuries throughout his career.
With Raonic's withdrawal, only Montreal champion Alex Zverev, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem remain from the ATP's top 10 in the draw.
