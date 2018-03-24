Canada's Shapovalov zooms past Dzumhur at Miami Open
Richmond Hill, Ont., native takes straight-sets win in 2nd round
Canada's Denis Shapovalov rebounded from a shaky opening match at the Miami Open with a straight-sets 6-1, 7-5 victory over Bosnian Damir Dzumhur on Saturday.
The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., dispatched the world No. 30 Dzumhur in the first set with six aces.
That <a href="https://twitter.com/denis_shapo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@denis_shapo</a> backhand on 🔥!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/svTE5t06UK">pic.twitter.com/svTE5t06UK</a>—@TennisTV
Dzumhur responded in the second set, taking Shapovalov to the brink by pushing the score to 5-5 before the Canadian took over to put the match away.
Shapovalov advanced to the third round, where he will meet No. 14 Sam Querrey.
Federer stunned by Kokkinakis
Roger Federer lost his second match in a row Saturday following a 17-0 start to the year, this time squandering a lead against a qualifier ranked 175th.
Federer was eliminated at the Miami Open by big-serving Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Kokkinakis became the lowest-ranked man to beat a No. 1 player since No. 178 Francisco Clavet upset Lleyton Hewitt in 2003, also at Key Biscayne.
Federer lost playing for the first time since he was beaten by Juan Martin del Potro in the Indian Wells final Sunday. That defeat also came in a winner-take-all tiebreaker.
The match was the last at Key Biscayne for Federer, a three-time champion. The event is moving next year to the Miami Dolphins' stadium.
With files from The Associated Press
