Shapovalov battles past Querrey to reach 4th round of Miami Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov moved into the fourth round of the Miami Open Monday with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over American Sam Querrey.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., broke serve in the final game, winning on double match point when the 11th-seeded Querrey sent a backhand into the net.

Shapovalov defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Monday afternoon. 1:07

The young Canadian had 12 double faults to Querrey's five, but made the shots he needed to grind out the win.

In winning the first set, ​Shapovalov converted on an early break and didn't drop a single point on his first serve.

Boom goes the <a href="https://twitter.com/denis_shapo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@denis_shapo</a> backhand! 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/sLqsWrrCIA">pic.twitter.com/sLqsWrrCIA</a> —@TennisTV

But in the second, Querrey, seeded 11th, turned the tables, breaking Shapovalov's serve twice.

The two exchanged early breaks in a tight third set before Shapovalov, up 6-5, again broke Querrey's serve to win the match.

Shapovalov will play either No. 8 seed Jack Sock or No. 29 seed Borna Coric in the fourth round.