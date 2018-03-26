Shapovalov battles past Querrey to reach 4th round of Miami Open
Richmond Hill, Ont., teen will play either Jack Sock or Borna Coric in 4th round
Canada's Denis Shapovalov moved into the fourth round of the Miami Open Monday with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over American Sam Querrey.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., broke serve in the final game, winning on double match point when the 11th-seeded Querrey sent a backhand into the net.
The young Canadian had 12 double faults to Querrey's five, but made the shots he needed to grind out the win.
In winning the first set, Shapovalov converted on an early break and didn't drop a single point on his first serve.
Boom goes the <a href="https://twitter.com/denis_shapo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@denis_shapo</a> backhand! 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/sLqsWrrCIA">pic.twitter.com/sLqsWrrCIA</a>—@TennisTV
But in the second, Querrey, seeded 11th, turned the tables, breaking Shapovalov's serve twice.
The two exchanged early breaks in a tight third set before Shapovalov, up 6-5, again broke Querrey's serve to win the match.
Shapovalov will play either No. 8 seed Jack Sock or No. 29 seed Borna Coric in the fourth round.
with files from Canadian Press
