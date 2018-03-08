Maria Sharapova upset in 1st round at Indian Wells
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard also falls in opening match
Maria Sharapova's return to the BNP Paribas Open for the first time in three years ended in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka of Japan on Wednesday night.
Sharapova's ranking of No. 41 in the world forced her to play a first-round match in the tournament she has won twice. A failed doping test led to a 15-month ban for the five-time major winner.
She trailed 4-1 in the first set before holding serve at 4-all. But Osaka held to go up 5-4 and broke Sharapova on a double fault to close out the set.
Ranked 44th in the world, Osaka took a 4-2 lead in the second set. Sharapova broke to tie it 4-all before Osaka won the final two games to end the 1 1/2-hour match.
Sam Stosur overcame a slow start to beat American Lauren Davis 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard fell to American qualifier Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-4.
Serena Williams returns to the tour for the first time in 14 months Thursday when she plays a first-round match
