Canada's Shapovalov falls short of Madrid Open final with loss to Zverev

Canada's Denis Shapovalov dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to second-seeded Alexander Zverev in semifinal play Saturday at the Madrid Open.

The second-seeded German needed 57 minutes to complete the victory. He will play fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.

Thiem beat Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 in the early semifinal.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., enjoyed a breakout performance at last summer's Rogers Cup in Montreal before falling to Zverev in the semifinals. The 19-year-old Canadian will crack the top 30 when the updated ATP world rankings are released.

In women's play, Petra Kvitova outlasted Kiki Bertens 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3 to claim a record third Madrid Open title. The two-time Wimbledon winner celebrated the hard-fought victory when Bertens hit a backhand long on the final point after nearly three hours.

Kvitova previously won on the Madrid clay in 2011 and 2015. This third win took the Czech's career total to 24 titles, including four in the first five months of 2018.