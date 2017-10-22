Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over fifth-seeded Venus Williams at the WTA Finals on Sunday.
"I felt really good," Pliskova said. "I think everything was fine with my game today. I think I was just a little bit better, even from the baseline, even on my service games, so there was no need to panic with anything in my game."
The Czech player raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set, but Williams regained her composure to break back in the fifth game.
Pliskova broke the Williams serve again in the sixth and eighth games to secure the first set. Williams double faulted to 30-40 and then sailed a backhand long on the final two points of the set.
In the second, Pliskova saved two break points in the third game, and then broke the Williams serve in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead. She broke Williams again in the final game of the match.
"I definitely was playing better in the second set but she just seemed to have all the answers," Williams said. "Some days that's how it is. Hopefully, I will have more luck in the next ones."
Pliskova, making her second consecutive appearance in the WTA Finals, is now 1-0 in round-robin action in the White Group.
Williams, the only player of the eight in the WTA Finals not to win a title this year, falls to 0-1 in the group.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.