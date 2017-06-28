John McEnroe has an idea for how to validate his controversial statements about Serena Williams: have women compete against men in tennis.
The former tennis great made headlines on Tuesday when he said that Williams would rank "like 700" if she played against men. McEnroe added that he still believes that Williams is the best player ever, "no question."
McEnroe did offer at least one conciliatory comment: "That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player, and I suppose anything's possible; maybe at some point a women's tennis player can be better than anybody."
The 701-ranked male tennis player Dmitry Tursunov also thinks he would win.
"I would hope I would win against Serena," he told the BBC. "Physically I might not be in the best shape of my life but as an overall package I'm much better than my ranking would suggest. She is pregnant, and I'm not."
Williams has won an open-era record 23 Grand Slam titles, and is widely regarded as the greatest female tennis player in history.
She responded via Twitter to McEnroe's claims.
Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.—
@serenawilliams
I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir—
@serenawilliams
