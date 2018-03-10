Indian Wells: Teenager Auger-Aliassime outduels fellow Canadian Pospisil
Will face another countryman, Milos Raonic, in 2nd round
Teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Friday to advance to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.
The 17-year-old from Montreal broke Vancouver's Pospisil in the first game and cruised to a first-set victory in just 32 minutes.
The second set was more difficult, lasting one hour nine minutes.
Pospisil and Auger-Aliassime held serve until the tiebreak before Pospisil broke his 169th-ranked opponent to go up 3-1. Auger-Aliassime broke the 27-year-old Pospisil for a 5-4 lead, then served out for the win.
"To come here, beat one of my growing idols, Vasek, it felt kind of surreal at first," Auger-Aliassime told Tennis Channel.
Auger-Aliassime fired 11 aces throughout the match and had 72 total winners to Pospisil's 59.
"All the emotions kicked in. I was trying to stay calm the whole second set, the whole tiebreak. After I let everything go. It felt great," Auger-Aliassime said.
Pospisil is ranked 75th.
Auger-Aliassime, who is playing in the main draw of a Masters 1,000 event for the first time, will face 32-seeded Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., in the second round on Sunday.
