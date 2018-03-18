Indian Wells: Rising star Naomi Osaka wins 1st title
20-year-old will move to career-high No. 22 in WTA Tour rankings
Naomi Osaka routed Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-2 to win the BNP Paribas Open in a matchup of 20-year-old rising stars and earn the first title of her career.
Osaka's win on Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif., capped a run that included victories over two-time winner Maria Sharapova, No. 5 Karolina Pliskova and top-ranked Simona Halep during the two-week tournament. The Japan-born Osaka will rise to a career-high No. 22 in Monday's WTA Tour rankings.
Osaka needed just 70 minutes to dispatch No. 19 Kasatkina, who had an equally impressive showing in the desert.
Among those the Russian beat was U.S. Open Sloane Stephens, No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 10 Angelique Kerber and No. 8 Venus Williams. Kasatkina will rise eight spots to No. 11 in the rankings.
Osaka earned $1,340,860 US for the victory.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.