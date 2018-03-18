Skip to Main Content
Indian Wells: Rising star Naomi Osaka wins 1st title

Indian Wells: Rising star Naomi Osaka wins 1st title

Naomi Osaka routed Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-2 to win the BNP Paribas Open in a matchup of 20-year-old rising stars and earn the first title of her career.

20-year-old will move to career-high No. 22 in WTA Tour rankings

The Associated Press ·
Naomi Osaka, above, defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 to win her first career title on Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Osaka's win on Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif., capped a run that included victories over two-time winner Maria Sharapova, No. 5 Karolina Pliskova and top-ranked Simona Halep during the two-week tournament. The Japan-born Osaka will rise to a career-high No. 22 in Monday's WTA Tour rankings.

Osaka needed just 70 minutes to dispatch No. 19 Kasatkina, who had an equally impressive showing in the desert.

Among those the Russian beat was U.S. Open Sloane Stephens, No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 10 Angelique Kerber and No. 8 Venus Williams. Kasatkina will rise eight spots to No. 11 in the rankings.

Osaka earned $1,340,860 US for the victory.

