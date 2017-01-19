A TV commentator has apologized for how he spoke about Venus Williams' play at the Australian Open, saying he was describing her aggressive style as "guerrilla" tactics and not comparing her to a "gorilla."

Former tennis pro Doug Adler said Thursday that he was speaking about Williams' tactics and strategy and "simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play."

Adler was doing play-by-play commentary on ESPN for Williams' second-round match against Stefanie Voegele, saying Williams was playing more aggressively after Voegele missed serves. After Voegele faulted on a serve, Adler described Venus as moving in and charging with a "gorilla effect" or "guerrilla effect." Because the words gorilla and guerrilla are pronounced similarly, it's impossible to say for certain which word Adler spoke.

The remark sparked quick reaction on Twitter, with some offended users calling for Adler to be fired for comparing Williams, who is African-American, with a gorilla.

"Appalling stuff," tweeted New York Times tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg. "Horrifying that the Williams sisters remained subjected to it still in 2017."

Not everyone agrees Adler's remarks were made out of racism as some feel he was merely showing his admiration for Williams' aggressive style of play in putting pressure on Voegele's second serve. 

Williams, who has yet to comment on Alder's remark, defeated Voegele 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round. 

ESPN also hasn't officially commented on the matter.

