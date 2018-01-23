Genie Bouchard and Twitter date get Super Bowl invitation

Is this a love game Genie Bouchard can win?

The National Football League is doing its part to help.

You might remember the Canadian tennis star agreed to a date with a random tweeter after losing a bet during last year's Super Bowl when the New England Patriots stormed back to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

True to her word, the 23-year-old Westmount, Que., native took the tweeter, John Goehrke, to a Brooklyn Nets game a few weeks later.

The pair met up again in December , and now NFL Canada has extended them an invitation to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, featuring those same Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hey, <a href="https://twitter.com/geniebouchard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@geniebouchard</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/punslayintwoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@punslayintwoods</a>! 👋<br><br>Be our guests at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLII?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLII</a>? 🤔 —@NFLCanada

Bouchard quickly accepted ...

OMG. Back to where it all began?! And with the <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> too?! I’m in! What do you say <a href="https://twitter.com/punslayintwoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@punslayintwoods</a>? <a href="https://t.co/6Pfh7QNjtm">https://t.co/6Pfh7QNjtm</a> —@geniebouchard

... which proved an offer too good for Goehrke, a 20-year-old American university student, to pass up.