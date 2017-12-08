Remember last winter when Genie Bouchard promised a second date to a Twitter fan she'd gone out with after losing a Super Bowl bet?
Well, it looks like the Canadian tennis player is still a woman of her word.
On Wednesday, Bouchard posted pictures to her Twitter account showing her and John Goehrke, accompanied by the caption "Look who came to visit me!"
Look who came to visit me! 😘 @punslayintwoods #superbowltwitterdate pic.twitter.com/LzH0d63taT—
@geniebouchard
Gettin in the Xmas spirit like 😂 @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/6dExQozObj—
@geniebouchard
The two became acquainted last February when Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. Goehrke responded to her by writing "if patriots win we go on a date?" to which she responded "Sure." After New England completed a memorable comeback, Bouchard took Goehrke to an NBA game in Brookyln.
Once ranked in the top 10, Bouchard finished a disappointing 2017 season ranked No. 82 in the world. She will be heading to Melbourne Park for the Australian Open in January in hopes of turning things around.
