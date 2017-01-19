Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is out of the Australian Open after losing her third-round match to American CoCo Vandeweghe, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, Thursday in Melbourne (Friday local time.)

With the win, Vandeweghe is the first woman through to the fourth round.

Vandeweghe rallied from a break down in the third set and fought off four more break points at 4-all before closing out the match in two hours, 22 minutes. She reached the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time.

Vandeweghe's new doubles partner, Martina Hingis, cheered her on throughout the match. Afterward, the American joked that Hingis might scold her for playing "too long to be fresh for the doubles."

The American is ranked higher than Bouchard, but the Canadian has been playing well and aiming to get back to the fourth round at a major for the first time since 2015.

Vandeweghe next plays the winner between top-seeded Angelique Kerber and Kristyna Pliskova, who play later Friday.