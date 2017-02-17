Is Genie Bouchard breaking hearts, or merely playing the field?

Just days after her much-publicized blind date to a Brooklyn Nets game, the New York Post reported that the 22-year-old Montreal tennis star was recently posting Instagram photos of her with an unidentified man on an unidentified beach.

💞 A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

The Post speculates the man is Jordan Caron, a 26-year-old pro hockey player in the St. Louis Blues organization. Caron is originally from Sayabec, Que. His Instagram account posted a picture of him in a similar beach setting wearing a similar orange bathing suit.

Paradise 🇵🇷 A post shared by Jordan Caron (@jordcaron) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Bouchard made headlines when, via Twitter, she agreed to a date with John Goehrke if the Patriots won the Super Bowl. They did and Bouchard kept her word, flying the 20-year-old University of Missouri student to New York City to watch the Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Bouchard later said they had agreed to a second date, though no details were released.

Regardless, the publicity isn't hurting Bouchard, who is featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.