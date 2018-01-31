Gabriela Dabrowski headlines Canadian team for Fed Cup tie
Ottawa native won Australian Open mixed doubles title last weekend
Gabriela Dabrowski headlines the list of four tennis players who will represent Canada in a Fed Cup World Group II first-round tie next week in Romania.
Dabrowski, from Ottawa, won the Australian Open mixed doubles title last week in Melbourne. She'll be joined by Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Toronto's Katherine Sebov on the Canadian roster.
"Although we have a relatively young team for this important tie, we are confident that we can compete with the best nations in the world," captain Sylvain Bruneau said Wednesday in a news release. "Our players have demonstrated their tenacity and desire to win, especially last April when they beat a higher ranked and more experienced Kazakh team.
"All the girls on the team had standout 2017 seasons and are looking to continue their success on the courts in Romania. We are aware of the tough task ahead as we prepare to face a very skilled opponent."
The tie is set for Feb. 10-11 in Cluj-Napoca at the Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca facility.
The winner of the best-of-five matchup will book a spot in the World Group playoff. The loser will have to play in a World Group II playoff to maintain its place at the World Group II level for 2019.
