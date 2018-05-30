Skip to Main Content
French Open: Canadian Peter Polansky ousted in 1st round

French Open: Canadian Peter Polansky ousted in 1st round

The Canadian contingent is the men's singles draw at the French Open is down to one. Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France in a first-round match that concluded on Wednesday. Rain suspended the match after two sets on Tuesday.

Thornhill, Ont., native loses to Frenchman Pierre-Hughes Herbert in 4 sets

The Canadian Press ·
Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., drops his first-round match to France’s Pierre-Hughes Herbert at Roland Garros. (Twitter/@TennisCanada)

The Canadian contingent is the men's singles draw at the French Open is down to one.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France in a first-round match that concluded on Wednesday. Rain suspended the match after two sets on Tuesday.

The loss leaves No. 24 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., as the lone remaining Canadian in singles. The 19-year-old faces Maximilian Marterer in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa is off to a winning start in doubles. The fifth-seeded team of Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China downed Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Fiona Ferro of France 6-3, 6-1 in a first-round match on Wednesday.

Daniel Nestor and Adil Shamsadin of Toronto and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver play men's doubles matches later on Wednesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us