French Open: Wawrinka upset, Djokovic advances

French Open: Wawrinka upset, Djokovic advances

Stan Wawrinka has exited the French Open early, after losing a five-set battle with Guillermo Garcia Lopez of Spain. Novak Djokovic advanced with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal begins quest for 11th title today

The Associated Press ·
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, is congratulated by Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil following their men's singles first-round match during Day 2 of the 2018 French Open on Monday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka has suffered an early exit this time around after a five-set battle with Guillermo Garcia Lopez of Spain.

Looking a shadow of the player who won the title in Paris three years ago, Wawrinka struggled with his serve and hit an awful lot of unforced errors (72) in his 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner who was runner-up in Roland Garros last year, has been hampered by knee problems that forced him to miss three months of the season.

He had won just one match on clay heading to the French Open and entered the tournament at No. 30, his worse ranking since 2008.

Djokovic easily advances

Novak Djokovic's form is not as good as it used to be, but his mastering of the French language gets better every year.

The former top-ranked player did his post-match interview in French on Court Philippe Chatrier after opening his Roland Garros campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

"Every day it's very special to play here, it feels a bit like home," said Djokovic, who has not won a Grand Slam event since the 2016 French Open. "It was important to win in straight sets."

Djokovic, who underwent right elbow surgery earlier this year, is the No. 20 seed in Paris, his lowest Grand Slam seeding since the 2006 U.S. Open.

Kvitova eyeing first title

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is through to the second round after defeating Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

The No. 8-seeded Czech needed 2 hours, 7 minutes to overcome her 87th-ranked opponent on the Philippe-Chatrier showcourt on Monday.

Kvitova's best run in Paris was to the semifinals in 2012. She bowed out in the second round last year, making her Grand Slam return after an assailant attacked her with a knife at her home in December 2016, requiring extensive surgery to her left hand, her playing hand.

Royg had reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Former top-ranked player Victoria Azarenka has bowed out in the first round, beaten 7-5, 7-5 by Katerina Siniakova.

Azarenka, a semifinalist in Paris five years ago, is currently ranked 84th after giving birth to a son in December 2016.

After a poor clay-court campaign punctuated by early exits in Madrid and Rome, the two-time Grand Slam champion was unable to turn things around against the 54th-ranked Siniakova.

She hit 38 unforced errors on the remote Court 18.

Kyrgios withdraws

Lucky loser Marco Trungelliti of Argentina has replaced Nick Kyrgios in the main draw.

The 21st-seeded Kyrgios pulled out with an injured right elbow on Sunday.

Trungelliti will play Bernard Tomic in the first round.

Rafael Nadal headlines the second day at the French Open, beginning his bid for an 11th title at Roland Garros.

The "King of Clay" is 79-2 in Paris and is the title favourite again. He has lost only one match on his favourite surface this season, claiming titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome.

The top-ranked Spaniard faces Simone Bolelli of Italy on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem, the only player to beat Nadal this season on clay, is also on the day's busy program, taking on Ilya Ivashka of Belarus on Court 1.

In women's play, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on American Danielle Collins, while two-time champion Maria Sharapova faces Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands.

