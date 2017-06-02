Fifth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday when opponent Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired from the match with a left thigh injury.

Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when Garcia-Lopez stopped. The Spaniard had already received treatment at the end of the first set.

It was the second retirement of the day. David Goffin was forced out of his match against Horacio Zeballos with an injured right ankle. The 10th-seeded Belgian was leading 5-4 in the first set when he limped off court with two trainers helping him.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., is the only Canadian left in the singles draws in Paris after both Eugenie Bouchard and Françoise Abanda lost their second-round matches in the women's tournament.

Raonic's next opponent is 20th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta. The Spaniard advanced by beating No. 11 Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

Nadal nearly blanks foe

Rafael Nadal dropped just one game on his way to a straight-sets victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

It was Nadal's 100th best-of-five-sets match on clay. He has a 98-2 win-loss record.

With rainclouds rolling in, Nadal seemed keen to get his third-round match over as quickly as possible and the No. 4 seed took 90 minutes to win 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

"I don't know if it was perfection," said Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday. "I went on court thinking it was going to be a tough match ... I believe I played the best match since a while."

Champ advances

Defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the fourth round by beating Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard broke her opponent's serve three times in the second set.

Muguruza will next face 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France, who defeated American Shelby Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.