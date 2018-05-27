Nick Kyrgios out of French Open with injured elbow
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the French Open with an injured right elbow. Kyrgios was seeded 21st and would have faced Bernard Tomic in an all-Australian matchup in the first round.
Kyrgios was seeded 21st and would have faced Bernard Tomic in an all-Australian matchup in the first round.
Kyrgios will be replaced in the singles draw by someone who lost in qualifying.
He hasn't played a singles match since April 13.
On Saturday, Kyrgios teamed up with Jack Sock of the U.S. to win a doubles title in Lyon.
