Canada's success at the French Open continued on Saturday as Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine clinched the junior girls doubles trophy.

The No. 1-seeded Canadian duo ousted Russians Olesya Pervushina and Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-3 in 57 minutes on the clay courts to claim their second straight Grand Slam together.

The pair, both 16, also won the Australian Open in January for their first major titles.

This is the second title claimed by Canadians at this year's tennis event in Paris, as Gabriela Dabrowski made history by becoming the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam on Thursday, taking home the mixed doubles crown alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

This marks only the second time Canada has captured more than one title at a Slam, behind 2012 Wimbledon when Eugenie Bouchard won in both girls singles and doubles and Filip Peliwo won in boys singles.