​Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has been eliminated from the French Open following a second-round loss to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova Thursday.

The Montreal native fell 6-3, 6-0 to the 17th-seeded Sevastova in a match that was never close.

Sevastova broke Bouchard seven times to go along with her 21 winners. Bouchard, meanwhile, committed 22 unforced errors compared to just 10 winners.

Sevastova is 2-1 all-time against Bouchard.

The Canadian was playing in the second major of the season despite suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain while preparing for last week's Nuremberg Cup.

She fought through the injury to win her first-round match against Japan's Risa Ozaki, but faltered against Latvia's Sevastova.

Trailing 5-0 in the second set, Bouchard double-faulted to set up match point, then hit an errant forehand to pick up her final unforced error of the match.

Sevastova will face the winner between Petra Martic and Madison Keys in the third round.

Murray survives

Top-seeded Andy Murray is through to the third round of the French Open after beating Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Murray had never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 50 Martin Klizan at Roland Garros but he took a while to get into his stride.

Murray, who was runner-up at Roland Garros last year, has been struggling in 2017 and looked uncomfortable at times during the opening set.

The world No. 1's serve was broken at the beginning of the final set, but he broke back in the ninth game and then sealed the match on the second of his four match points, with a forehand volley.

Next up for Murray is Juan Martin del Potro.

Wawrinka wins

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka posted yet another solid performance to reach the third round at the French Open.

Playing aggressively and close to the lines throughout, the 2015 Roland Garros champion hit 45 winners to beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

"The most important thing for me is the way I play," Wawrinka said. "It was a difficult challenge because he is varying and mixing his shots well."

Dolgopolov made only 18 unforced errors but Wawrinka played a flawless baseline punctuated by some superb shots.

"It was a very, very good match," said Wawrinka, who has not dropped a set in Paris so far.