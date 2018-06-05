French Open: No. 2 Alexander Zverev thrashed by Dominic Thiem in quarter-finals

Dominic Thiem made it to a third straight French Open semifinal after swatting aside second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday.

The seventh-seeded Thiem is in sight of a first final at Roland Garros.

In his way is 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic or unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato. Their quarter-final on Court Suzanne Lenglen is in progress; Cecchinato is up two sets to none.

Third straight Roland-Garros semi-final!<a href="https://twitter.com/ThiemDomi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThiemDomi</a> roars past Zverev 6-4 6-2 6-1.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RG18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RG18</a> <a href="https://t.co/HQoR1npf2m">pic.twitter.com/HQoR1npf2m</a> —@rolandgarros

There was no stirring comeback this time for Zverev.

Heading into the match, the German had won three consecutive five-setters — trailing 2-1 in sets in each — but the rousing effort caught up to him against Thiem.

Just 10 minutes in, Zverev clutched at his left hamstring. He grabbed it again midway through the second set, after giving chase to one of several drop shots Thiem used to force Zverev to run a lot.

After falling behind 4-1 in that set an hour into the match, Zverev called for a trainer, who applied a thick bandage to his upper left leg.

Soon enough, Zverev lost the second set, too, and it proved to be too much of a deficit to overcome. He trailed 4-0 in the third set before getting a game.

Canadian in mixed-doubles final

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski is off to the French Open mixed-doubles final for the second straight year.

Dabrowski and teammate Mate Pavic of Croatia downed Slovakia's Katarina Srebotnik and Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez 6-4, 6-4 in Tuesday's mixed semifinals.

Dabrowski and Pavic, the top seeded team, had six aces, compared to one for their opponents. They converted two of four break point opportunities and saved all three break points they faced as they rolled to victory in just over an hour.

In the final, Dabrowski and Pavic will face either Germany's Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia's Robert Farah or the second-seeded team of Taiwan's Latisha Chan and Croatia's Ivan Dodig.

Dabrowski teamed with India's Rohan Bopanna to win last year's French Open mixed-doubles title. Dabrowski and Pavic won the Australian Open mixed title earlier this year.

All-American semifinal

Madison Keys reached her first French Open semifinal by defeating unseeded Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The 13th-seeded Keys has not lost a set at Roland Garros.

While Putintseva regularly lost her composure, Keys stayed calm throughout and the big-hitting American secured victory on her first match point with a powerful serve which clipped Putintseva's racket and flew into the crowd.

Her box, including three-time major winner Lindsay Davenport, rose to acclaim Keys, who lost last year's U.S. Open final to friend and countrywoman Sloane Stephens.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/Madison_Keys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Madison_Keys</a> reaches her first semifinal on the Parisian clay!<br><br>Tops Putintseva in a high energy battle 7-6(4) 6-4.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RG18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RG18</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tkact6qxre">pic.twitter.com/Tkact6qxre</a> —@rolandgarros

Stephens soars

Stephens is also through to the semifinals, for the first time in her career.

The 10th-seeded American had little trouble beating No. 14 Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1.

She clinched the victory on her first match point with a forehand winner from the baseline.

Stephens will face Keys in an all-American battle for a spot in the French Open final.