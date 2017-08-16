Montreal's Francoise Abanda is probably hoping for a new opponent in her next tournament.

The 20-year-old Abanda was beaten by Germany's Julia Goerges for the second time in three weeks, losing 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

After losing the first set, Abanda built a 3-0 lead in the second before the No. 37-ranked Goerges stormed back, breaking Abanda's serve three times to take the match.