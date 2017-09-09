Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied past Inigo Cervantes of Spain 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to win the Seville Challenger.
It's the second ATP Challenger Tour title of the season for the 17-year-old from Montreal.
Auger-Aliassime came back from down 3-0 in the second set to win nine straight games en route to his eventual victory. He joins Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet as the only players to win multiple Challenger titles by the age of 17.
Auger-Aliassime was playing in his third tournament since returning from a left wrist injury that kept him out of his hometown Rogers Cup in August.
What a comeback! 🇨🇦 @felixtennis storms back from a set and a break down to claim @CopaSevilla2017 🏆 with a 67(4) 63 63 win over Cervantes.
@ATPChallenger
The Canadian, who also won the Open de Sopra Steria in Lyon, France in June, will rise to No. 168 on the ATP World Tour rankings with the win. Auger-Aliassime will be the youngest player ranked inside the top 200.
Auger-Aliassime returns to the court on Monday to face Slovenia's Blaz Rola in the opening round of the Banja Luka Challenger.
