Roger Federer finally beat Juan Martin del Potro in a Swiss Indoors final, winning 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 Sunday to go clear in second place on the Open era title list.
Federer's 95th ATP tournament win — the eighth in his hometown Basel event — lifted him out of a tie with Ivan Lendl, trailing only Jimmy Connors who has 109.
The top-seeded Federer succeeded on the same court where he lost the 2012 and 2013 Basel finals to del Potro.
Federer rallied from a break down in the decisive set and clinched when the fourth-seeded Argentine sent a service return long. Trailing in the second set, the 36-year-old Swiss had slammed his racket on the net cord in frustration when wasting a break-point chance.
