Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.

On the same day the Williams sisters booked their place in the women's final, 35-year-old Federer continued the march of the veterans, becoming the oldest man to reach a grand slam final in nearly 40 years.

The Swiss master was rattled as fourth seed Wawrinka rose up to level the match but his opponent double-faulted to hand Federer the decisive break in the sixth game.

Federer sets up a chance for his 18th grand slam title against Rafael Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov.

"I never, ever in my wildest dream felt I was going to be coming this far in Australia and here I am. It's beautiful. I'm so happy," said Federer, who is playing in his first Grand Slam since coming back from six months off due to injury.

Federer's last appearance in the Australian Open final was his in 2010, when he won the tournament.