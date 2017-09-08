Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from the National Bank Cup on Friday due to a virus.

The Westmount, Que., native was a semifinalist at the tournament in 2013.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to withdraw from the National Bank Cup because it's a tournament that I enjoy and I am always motivated to play at home in front of the Quebec crowd," Bouchard said.

Bouchard, ranked No. 76 in the WTA rankings, was coming off a first round exit at the U.S. Open against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina. It dropped her record to 12-17 this season.

"I have been dealing with a virus for the past few days that has not allowed me to train since the end of the U.S. Open and will prevent me from playing the tournament. I will focus my energy on recovering, but I don't know when I will be able to return to competition," Bouchard said.

The 23-year-old Bouchard has failed to make it past the second round in her last eight tournaments.

"Of course, we would have liked Eugenie to be able to play in front of the Quebec crowd after reaching the semifinals here in 2013, but we wish her a quick recovery so that she can focus on the last months of the season," said Jacques Hérisset, Tournament Director of the National Bank Cup.

Bouchard will be replaced in the main draw by Marina Erakovic of New Zealand.

Oceane Dodin of France is the defending tournament champion.