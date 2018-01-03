Bouchard, Pospisil lose to Germany in Hopman Cup action

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber gave Germany its second consecutive win at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tennis tournament with singles victories Wednesday over Canadians Vasek Pospisil and Eugenie Bouchard.

No. 4-ranked Zverev beat Pospisil 6-4, 6-2 and Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open and U.S. Open champion, defeated Bouchard 6-1, 6-3.

Canada fell to 0-2 after an opening loss to Australia. Germany beat Belgium in its first match.

Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist and top-five player now ranked 83rd after a concussion and form slump, said the 10 a.m. start time was too early for her. She also lost to Australian Daria Gavrilolova in straight sets in her opening match, also a mid-morning start.

"It was a bit of the same pattern as the first match," Bouchard said. "I think I need to wake up ... it's because we're playing too early. I felt like I made a few too many errors here and there."

Australia was playing Belgium in another Group A match later Wednesday. Australia plays Germany on Friday, with the winner likely advancing to the final on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Roger Federer-led Switzerland will play the United States in Group B, with the winner advancing to the final. Japan takes on Russia in the other match.