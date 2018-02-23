USTA, Eugenie Bouchard reach settlement in lawsuit over locker room fall
The United States Tennis Association and Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard have reached a settlement in her liability lawsuit against the organization.
Jury found organization mostly liable for incident at 2015 U.S. Open
The deal was struck at a New York City court on Friday, a day after a jury found the USTA mostly liable for when Bouchard slipped on a wet locker room floor at the 2015 U.S. Open and hit the back of her head. The terms weren't immediately disclosed.
The player claimed she suffered what she said was a "serious head injury" that has harmed a once-promising career. The 23-year-old Bouchard testified at the trial, telling jurors she had stepped into a training area when she lost her footing and hit the floor. She recalled being in shock as she found herself "staring at the ceiling."
