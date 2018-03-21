Eugenie Bouchard falls in Miami Open qualifying

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard failed to reach the Miami Open main draw after falling in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to Sweden's Rebecca Peterson on Tuesday in a qualifying match.

Peterson, ranked 116th in the world, took an hour and 16 minutes to dispatch the Westmount, Que., native.

The 114th-ranked Bouchard breezed past American Allie Kiick 6-2, 6-2 in qualifying on Monday.

Fellow Quebecer Francoise Abanda suffered a 6-4, 6-3 loss to China's Yafan Wang. Great Britain's Katie Boulter edged Toronto's Carol Zhao 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Peter Polanksy of North York, Ont., and Vancouver's Filip Peliwo also failed to move on.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C. will play Croatian Ivo Karlovic on Wednesday, while Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on Serbia's Viktor Troicki Thursday. Thornhill's Milos Raonic is also entered in the tournament.