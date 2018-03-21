Skip to Main Content
Eugenie Bouchard falls in Miami Open qualifying

Eugenie Bouchard falls in Miami Open qualifying

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard failed to reach the Miami Open main draw after falling in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to Sweden's Rebecca Peterson on Tuesday in a qualifying match.

Abanda, Polansky among other early Canadian exits

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, pictured above at the Australian Open earlier in the year, failed to advance past qualifying on Tuesday at the Miami Open. (Andy Brownbill/The Associated Press)

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard failed to reach the Miami Open main draw after falling in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to Sweden's Rebecca Peterson on Tuesday in a qualifying match. 

Peterson, ranked 116th in the world, took an hour and 16 minutes to dispatch the Westmount, Que., native. 

The 114th-ranked Bouchard breezed past American Allie Kiick 6-2, 6-2 in qualifying on Monday.

Fellow Quebecer Francoise Abanda suffered a 6-4, 6-3 loss to China's Yafan Wang. Great Britain's Katie Boulter edged Toronto's Carol Zhao 3-6, 7-6, 6-2. 

Peter Polanksy of North York, Ont., and Vancouver's Filip Peliwo also failed to move on. 

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C. will play Croatian Ivo Karlovic on Wednesday, while Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on Serbia's Viktor Troicki Thursday. Thornhill's Milos Raonic is also entered in the tournament.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us