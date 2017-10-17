Eugenie Bouchard has lost another first-round match, this time at the Luxembourg Open.
The Westmount, Que., native started strong with a 6-2 first-set victory over Swede Johanna Larsson, but Larsson rebounded fast, taking the final two sets 6-2, 6-3.
Bouchard, ranked No. 80 in the world, fired in six aces but was shaky on her serve, converting on just 51 per cent of her first serve opportunities, and only winning 38 per cent of her second-serve rallies.
Meanwhile, Larson, No. 79, broke Bouchard on over half her chances, including the final set of the match.
Larsson battles back past Bouchard 2-6, 6-2, 6-3!—
@WTA
Secures a spot in @Iwtp_lux Round of 16! pic.twitter.com/jonY2EDzBb
In their only other match at Roland Garros in 2014, Bouchard defeated Larsson.
Larsson is set to face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia next.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.