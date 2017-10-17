Eugenie Bouchard has lost another first-round match, this time at the Luxembourg Open.

The Westmount, Que., native started strong with a 6-2 first-set victory over Swede Johanna Larsson, but Larsson rebounded fast, taking the final two sets 6-2, 6-3.

Bouchard, ranked No. 80 in the world, fired in six aces but was shaky on her serve, converting on just 51 per cent of her first serve opportunities, and only winning 38 per cent of her second-serve rallies.

Meanwhile, Larson, No. 79, broke Bouchard on over half her chances, including the final set of the match.

In their only other match at Roland Garros in 2014, Bouchard defeated Larsson.

Larsson is set to face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia next.