Eugenie Bouchard retires in French Open qualifying
Native of Westmount, Que., was trailing Dalila Jakuopovic 6-0, 2-1
Eugenie Bouchard's rough ride is showing no signs of slowing down.
The Canadian tennis star retired after trailing Dalila Jakuopovic of Slovenia 6-0, 2-1 in the first round of French Open qualifying on Wednesday.
Now ranked 167th in the world, Bouchard is well outside a spot that would earn her direct entry into a Grand Slam.
The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., has experienced a steady tumble since reaching No. 5 in the world in 2014, highlighted by an appearance in the Wimbledon final.
Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga upset top qualifying seed Vera Lapko of Belarus 6-4, 7-5 in another first-round qualifying match. Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 decision to Francesca Schiavone of Italy.
In men's second-round action, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime meets Spain's Jaume Munar later Wednesday.
