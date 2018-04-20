Eugenie Bouchard to play Fed Cup tie in Montreal
Best-of-5 tennis event against Ukraine begins on Saturday
Eugenie Bouchard will take on Kateryna Bondarenko and Francoise Abanda will face Lesia Tsurenko in the opening singles matches of Canada's Fed Cup tie against Ukraine in Montreal on Saturday.
The best-of-five event will take place on an indoor hardcourt at IGA Stadium.
Abanda and Bouchard will switch opponents for singles matches on Sunday, while Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Bianca Andreescu of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play doubles if a fifth and deciding match is needed.
The winning country stays in World Group II in 2019 while the loser drops into zonal play.
Abanda, a Montreal native, is ranked 127th by the WTA Tour. She will be in tough against the 41st-ranked Tsurenko. Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., has fallen to 117th and also meets a higher-ranked opponent in the 78th-ranked Bondarenko.
Ukraine's top player, fourth-ranked Elina Svitolina, opted to skip the event. Ukraine brought only three players, including doubles specialist Olga Savchuk.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.