Michael Downey is returning to the helm of Tennis Canada.
The organization has appointed Downey chief executive officer, a role he held from 2004 to 2013.
He left the job to become CEO of the British Lawn Tennis Association.
Downey will assume his Tennis Canada job in July. He succeeds Kelly Murumets, who left the organization at the end of last year.
Tennis Canada's board chairman Derrick Row says Downey "brings with him invaluable expertise he acquired with the LTA, from grassroots development of the sport of tennis at the club, community, and regional levels, to involvement with the sport at the highest international levels."
Canada boasts one of the top male players in the world in Milos Raonic and has four players in the top-10 junior rankings.
