Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Portugal's Gastao Elias 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open qualification tournament.
The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., will play his third-round match Friday against Jan Satral of the Czech Republic.
The 69th-ranked Shapovalov is seeded second in the qualifying draw after his breakout performance at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. He defeated Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro en route to a semifinal appearance.
Later Thursday, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., defeated Slovenia's Blaz Rola 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and Montreal's Francoise Abanda downed Germany's Antonia Lottner 6-4, 6-2.
The three Canadians can book a place in the main draw with wins on Friday. Polansky faces American Tim Smyczek while Abanda plays Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.
Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., faced Stephane Robert of France later Thursday.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated after dropping a 7-6 (8), 6-4 decision to Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky.
Main draw play begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
