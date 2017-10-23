Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over Japan's Yuichi Sugita on Monday.

The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., posted his first win on the ATP Tour since advancing to the fourth round of the U.S. Open and qualified for the inaugural ATP NextGen finals, which will feature eight of the Tour's top players aged 21 and under.

Shapovalov, who entered the tournament ranked 49th in the world, fired 13 aces to Sugita's six and broke his Japanese opponent on three of five opportunities.

Shapovalov next faces the winner of a match between Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans and France's Adrian Mannarino.