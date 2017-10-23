Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over Japan's Yuichi Sugita on Monday.
The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., posted his first win on the ATP Tour since advancing to the fourth round of the U.S. Open and qualified for the inaugural ATP NextGen finals, which will feature eight of the Tour's top players aged 21 and under.
Shapovalov, who entered the tournament ranked 49th in the world, fired 13 aces to Sugita's six and broke his Japanese opponent on three of five opportunities.
Shapovalov next faces the winner of a match between Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans and France's Adrian Mannarino.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.