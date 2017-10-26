Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro both eased into the Swiss Indoors quarterfinals by beating French opponents in straight sets on Thursday.
The top-seeded Federer cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over 40th-ranked Benoit Paire in 57 minutes.
Federer took his second match-point chance on Paire's serve, approaching the net to hit a forehand crosscourt winner.
Federer has not faced a break point this week in two matches at his hometown event in Basel.
The 36-year-old, who has won the tournament a record seven times, will face the winner of Thursday's final match between 28th-ranked Adrian Mannarino of France and 18-year-old phenom Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
Fourth-seeded Del Potro, a two-time Basel champion, beat Julien Benneteau 6-4, 6-4 and stayed on course to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals lineup in London next month.
Also Thursday, Marin Cilic, the second-seeded defending champion, beat 54th-ranked Borna Coric 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to improve to 5-0 against his Croatian compatriot.
