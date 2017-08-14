An unexpected run to the semifinals of the Rogers Cup has rocketed Canada's newest tennis star up the world rankings.
Denis Shapovalov improved from 143rd to 67th in Monday's updated ATP singles rankings.
The 18-year-old left-hander from Richmond Hill, Ont., introduced himself to Canada last week with an exhilarating performance at the Rogers Cup in Montreal that included a victory over top-seeded Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.
The Canadian lost to fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in Saturday's semifinals but still pocketed a cool $220,760 US in prize money.
Shapovalov told reporters over the weekend that his "whole life has changed in the past five days."
"I don't even think I realize it yet," he said. "I mean, it's a huge jump [in the rankings]."
