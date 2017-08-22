Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime won their first-round qualifying matches Tuesday at the US Open.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Denis Kudla while Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeated Japan's Hiroki Moriya 6-3, 6-3.

The 69th-ranked Shapovalov is seeded second in the qualifying draw after his breakout performance at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. He defeated Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro en route to a semifinal appearance.

Other Canadians entered in the men's qualifying draw include Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., and Toronto's Brayden Schnur. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Montreal's Francoise Abanda are entered in the women's qualifying draw.

Qualifying continues through Friday. Main draw play begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.