Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime won their first-round qualifying matches Tuesday at the US Open.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Denis Kudla while Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeated Japan's Hiroki Moriya 6-3, 6-3.
- Denis Shapovalov eyes U.S. Open as next stop on his rocket ride
- Is Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada's newest tennis sensation?
The 69th-ranked Shapovalov is seeded second in the qualifying draw after his breakout performance at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. He defeated Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro en route to a semifinal appearance.
Other Canadians entered in the men's qualifying draw include Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., and Toronto's Brayden Schnur. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Montreal's Francoise Abanda are entered in the women's qualifying draw.
Qualifying continues through Friday. Main draw play begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.