Denis Shapovalov ousted in 2nd round at Indian Wells

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the BNP Parbias Open Saturday, losing to Pablo Cuevas of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the second round.
The 18-year-old Shapovalov is ranked 44th on the ATP standings. Cuevas is 34th.
Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., broke Cuevas to go up 4-2 in the first set tiebreak. But the 32-year-old Cuevas rallied with five straight points to take the set.
Cuevas broke Shapovalov twice throughout the match, which lasted one hour 42 minutes.
Shapovalov had 10 aces to Cuevas's two but won just 71 per cent of his first-service points and 43 per cent on his second serve.
Later Saturday, Toronto's Peter Polansky played 20th-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France.
