Denis Shapovalov avoids late collapse to advance at Miami Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov avoided a third-set collapse to defeat Serbia's Victor Troicki 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6) in his first-round match at the Miami Open.

The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was up 5-1 in the third set and served for the match twice, only to be broken on both occasions.

Forced to a tiebreaker, Shapovalov won the match when Troicki double-faulted with the Canadian up 7-6.

The second round awaits… 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov grinds out victory on his Miami Open debut to beat Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(6)

The 46th-ranked Shapovalov squandered five match points and was forced to save a match point down 5-6 in the third-set tiebreaker.

Next up for Shapovalov is No.24 seed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.