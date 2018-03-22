Skip to Main Content
Denis Shapovalov avoids late collapse to advance at Miami Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov avoided a late collapse to defeat Serbia's Victor Troicki 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6) in his first-round match at the Miami Open.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native prevails in 3rd-set tiebreaker after being up 5-1

Denis Shapovalov, above, defeated Victor Troicki 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6) in his first-round match at the Miami Open on Thursday. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)
The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was up 5-1 in the third set and served for the match twice, only to be broken on both occasions. 

Forced to a tiebreaker, Shapovalov won the match when Troicki double-faulted with the Canadian up 7-6.

The 46th-ranked Shapovalov squandered five match points and was forced to save a match point down 5-6 in the third-set tiebreaker.

Next up for Shapovalov is No.24 seed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

