Denis Shapovalov avoids late collapse to advance at Miami Open
Richmond Hill, Ont., native prevails in 3rd-set tiebreaker after being up 5-1
Canada's Denis Shapovalov avoided a third-set collapse to defeat Serbia's Victor Troicki 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6) in his first-round match at the Miami Open.
The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was up 5-1 in the third set and served for the match twice, only to be broken on both occasions.
Forced to a tiebreaker, Shapovalov won the match when Troicki double-faulted with the Canadian up 7-6.
The second round awaits…<br><br>18-year-old <a href="https://twitter.com/denis_shapo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@denis_shapo</a> grinds out victory on his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> debut to beat Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(6) <a href="https://t.co/6KLkNJ7U38">pic.twitter.com/6KLkNJ7U38</a>—@TennisTV
The 46th-ranked Shapovalov squandered five match points and was forced to save a match point down 5-6 in the third-set tiebreaker.
Next up for Shapovalov is No.24 seed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
