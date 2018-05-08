Canada's Denis Shapovalov advances in 3 sets at Madrid Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov hit 38 winners to defeat Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in second-round play at the Madrid Open on Tuesday.

Shapovalov, the world No. 43 from Richmond Hill, Ont., needed just over two hours to complete the victory.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to play Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria later in the day. Dimitrov is ranked fourth in the world, 20 positions higher than the Canadian.

In other early matches, 11th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Jared Donaldson 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round encounter and Robin Haase ended a four-match losing streak by beating Hyeon Chung 6-2, 6-0.

In women's play, top-ranked Simona Halep reached the third round by beating Elise Martens 6-0, 6-3.

Halep converted her fifth match point to win her 14th straight match in Madrid and stay on track for a third consecutive title in the Spanish capital.