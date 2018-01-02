Denis Shapovalov drops opening match of 2018
Canadian tennis star falls in 1st round at Brisbane International
Canadian tennis pro Denis Shapovalov lost his first-round match Tuesday at the Brisbane International tennis tournament.
The 18-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., resident won his opening set 7-6 (5) against Britain's Kyle Edmund, but lost the next two 6-7 (4), 4-6.
Shapovalov began the tournament ranked No. 51 in the world while Edmund began play just one spot ahead at No. 50.
The match got off to an inauspicious start after the public address announcer struggled with the Canadian's last name. "Close enough," Shapovalov tweeted after the match.
Shapovalov was last week voted the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as the Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
He collected 20 of 64 votes (31 per cent) in a poll of broadcasters and sports editors from across the country.
