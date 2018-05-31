Denis Shapovalov knocked out of French Open

Denis Shapovalov's first career Grand Slam as a seeded player didn't last long.

The No. 24 seed, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4 to world No. 70 Maximilian Marterer of Germany in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

Shapovalov, 19, was the final Canadian singles player in the draw after Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver lost first-round matches earlier this week. It was Shapovalov's first appearance in the main draw at Roland Garros.

"Not every week is going to be the same," he said after a 5-7 7-6(4) 7-5 6-4 defeat by Germany's Maximilian Marterer.

"You run into guys that are playing well, playing hot. You know, in Madrid it was me; today it was Max.

"Obviously I'm disappointed with the loss, but like I said, I'm only 19, so not every week is going to be a semifinals of, you know, of a big tournament."

The loss prevented a possible showdown between Shapovalov and 10-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, the top seed, in the fourth round.

Shapovalov had more double-faults, 11, than aces, six, and far more unforced errors overall, 82, than winners, 52.

Pospisil is scheduled to play a men's doubles match later Thursday.