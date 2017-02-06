The International Tennis Federation fined Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov $7,000 US Monday after he unintentionally hit chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with a ball. He avoided the maximum fine of $12,000 as the incident was not considered intentional.

Updated ITF statement regarding Denis Shapovalov who was fined $7000 after being defaulted in #DavisCup https://t.co/R0UQM5WklH — @ITF_Tennis

The 17-year-old also apologized Monday on his Twitter account after the outburst caused Canada to lose it's Davis Cup tie with Great Britain.

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund was leading the match 6-3 6-4 2-1 at the time. The World Group first-round tie was sqaured at two after Canadian Vasek Pospisil edged Dan Evans in four sets earlier on Sunday.

Great Britain will now play France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April.

Pospisil tweeted his support for Shapovalov after the incident.