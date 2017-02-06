The International Tennis Federation fined Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov $7,000 US Monday after he unintentionally hit chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with a ball. He avoided the maximum fine of $12,000 as the incident was not considered intentional.
Updated ITF statement regarding Denis Shapovalov who was fined $7000 after being defaulted in #DavisCup https://t.co/R0UQM5WklH—
@ITF_Tennis
The 17-year-old also apologized Monday on his Twitter account after the outburst caused Canada to lose it's Davis Cup tie with Great Britain.
@denis_shapo
Great Britain's Kyle Edmund was leading the match 6-3 6-4 2-1 at the time. The World Group first-round tie was sqaured at two after Canadian Vasek Pospisil edged Dan Evans in four sets earlier on Sunday.
Great Britain will now play France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April.
Pospisil tweeted his support for Shapovalov after the incident.
No one is nicer or carries themselves better for a 17 y/o than Shapovalov. Everyone can see that today was an accident. Can happen to anyone—
@VasekPospisil
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.