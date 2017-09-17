Denis Shapovalov put Canada through to the World Group for 2018 after a 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Ramkumar Ramanathan of India in its best-of-five Davis Cup tie on Sunday.
The Canadians won the tie 3-1 with another rubber between Brayden Schnur and Yuki Bhambri still to be played.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 51st in the world, while Ramanathan is No. 154.
The 18-year-old Shapovalov is in the midst of a tremendous run that has seen him go 18-3 since Wimbledon, including wins over Rafael Nadal at the Rogers Cup and eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the recent U.S. Open.
Shapovalov also recorded a win over Bhambri in the second Davis Cup singles match on Friday.
Canada's other victory came in doubles play on Saturday when Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil defeated Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja 3-1.
